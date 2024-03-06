Partners in Giving donates nearly $2 million to charities

This week, Partners in Giving announced the results of their fall 2023 campaign, recognizing the collective impact of State of Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin–Madison and UW Health employees in Dane County who pledged nearly $2 million for local, state, national and international charities.

“On an annual basis, nearly 4,000 State of Wisconsin, UW and UW Health employees come together to ‘Be part of something bigger’ by participating as volunteers, donors or both in the Partners in Giving campaign,” says Partners in Giving Administrative Board Co-Chair Tamara C. Kuhn Martin, assistant dean for research administration in the College of Engineering. “No matter what levels we work at, this campaign brings us all together to help greater causes beyond ourselves.”

Since 1973, Partners in Giving, a volunteer-run campaign for State of Wisconsin, university and UW Health employees in Dane County, has donated more than $87 million. The campaign allows employees to make donations to the charity or charities of their choice, supporting causes that have an enormous impact on the quality of life here at home and abroad.

On Tuesday, volunteers attended a Volunteer Awards and Recognition banquet at UW–Madison’s Union South to honor those who embraced the 2023 campaign theme to “Be Part of Something Bigger” and make it a success.

Guest speakers Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, and Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld praised Partners in Giving for bringing State of Wisconsin and university workers together to help others in need. Thanks to volunteer work, more than 4,000 State of Wisconsin, university and UW Health employees pledged $1,934,302.98 during the fall 2023 campaign. A symbolic check for that amount was presented to representatives of 10 umbrella charity groups and their member charities.

Awards recognize those who helped make the campaign a success

The event also recognized state agencies and university units for their fundraising achievements, and some individual volunteers received special awards, including:

Partners in Giving Innovation Events Award:

Individual or individuals within an agency, school or unit who initiated or conducted a special event or events which measurably improved an agency’s, school’s or unit’s campaign over prior years.

Wisconsin Historical Society Partners in Giving Committee

Lisa Potts and Norma Holt, Department of Revenue

Wisconsin School of Business Partners in Giving Committee

Kaine Korzekwa, UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Laurie Teeter, University Housing

Excellence Award:

A dedicated, reliable, grassroots-involved person who did an outstanding job in making the campaign a success.

Cameron Olson, Division of Enrollment Management

Rachel Guagliardo, Public Service Commission

Vanessa Goodman, Department of Health Services

Doug Palm Community Service Award:

Volunteer demonstrating creativity, resourcefulness, enthusiasm, integrity and outstanding achievement.

Chris Bucher, Dept of Public Instruction

Emily Eichstadt-Anderson, General Library System

Robert A. Alesch Award:

Volunteer who has served in multiple Partners in Giving leadership roles over an extended period.

Janelle Massey, Dept of Workforce Development

Therese McHenry, Dept of Emergency Medicine

For more information on Partners in Giving and the charities it supports, please visit www.giving.wi.gov.