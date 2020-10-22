Paid leave when serving as an election official

Are you serving as a poll worker or other type of election official in the upcoming election? If so, you can request time off. You will receive your full UW–Madison pay if you volunteer as an election official, or, if you choose to receive compensation for serving as an election official, that amount will be deducted from your regular pay. Be sure to complete the required form and submit it to your supervisor for approval as soon as possible, and at least seven days prior to Election Day. See the full process for more details.