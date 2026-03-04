 Skip to main content
Over the Moon(shine)

Campus and community artists came together for an evening of music and performance art during Moonshine 2026, hosted by UW–Madison’s Dance Department.

Live music, dance and contemporary theater lit up Lathrop Hall’s Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space during Moonshine 2026. Held on Feb. 27, the annual event brought together campus and community artists for a night of shared performance art. Undergraduate and graduate students took to the stage alongside local Madison dance studios. Atlanta-based artist Stacy Letrice, with expertise in African and Caribbean traditions and dance/movement therapy, also provided a signature solo performance as part of her residency on campus. This year marks a significant milestone for UW–Madison’s Dance Department, as it celebrates the centennial of the university’s dance major — the first in the nation.

A student stands back to back with another dance student and reaches up to the ceiling during a dance performance.
Moonshine 2026 featured a variety of artists from UW–Madison’s Dance Department, as well as local performance arts collectives. Some dancers performed as groups while others showcased their talents as solo acts, with many performing pieces that elevated the Black experience in honor of Black History Month. Xiaomeng Shen
Students perform a choreographed dance as a group on a stage.
Members of Barrio Dance Studio, located in Madison, perform their version of “Romeo and Juliet.” Xiaomeng Shen
Students perform a choreographed dance as a group on a stage.
Barrio Dance Studio brings movement to the stage in Lathrop Hall’s Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space. Xiaomeng Shen
A student puts on red tap shoes and is illuminated on a dark stage by a single spotlight.
Undergraduate student Sojourner Croom, who is majoring in dance, laces up tap shoes on stage as part of a solo performance. Xiaomeng Shen
Students freestyle dance as a group on a stage.
UW dance students hopped on stage to cheer on members from the Hitterz Collective, a dance education and performance art collective based in Madison. Xiaomeng Shen
Stacy Letrice wears a costume of bright fringed fabric and while dancing on stage.
Stacy Letrice’s residency on campus culminated with her performance of “Reverence, A Return to Self,” a key feature of the night. Xiaomeng Shen
Stacy Letrice wears a black and white costume and poses on stage before a dance number.
During her time on campus, Letrice taught master classes to UW–Madison students enrolled in the Dance Department. She brought her decades of global experience as a dancer, choreographer, mas band leader, and dance/movement therapist to her teachings as well as to her Moonshine 2026 performance. Xiaomeng Shen

Tags: dance, events, recent sightings, School of Education

