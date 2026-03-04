Photo gallery

Over the Moon(shine)

Campus and community artists came together for an evening of music and performance art during Moonshine 2026, hosted by UW–Madison’s Dance Department.

Live music, dance and contemporary theater lit up Lathrop Hall’s Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space during Moonshine 2026. Held on Feb. 27, the annual event brought together campus and community artists for a night of shared performance art. Undergraduate and graduate students took to the stage alongside local Madison dance studios. Atlanta-based artist Stacy Letrice, with expertise in African and Caribbean traditions and dance/movement therapy, also provided a signature solo performance as part of her residency on campus. This year marks a significant milestone for UW–Madison’s Dance Department, as it celebrates the centennial of the university’s dance major — the first in the nation.