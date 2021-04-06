One individual, three teams selected for 2021 Administrative Improvement Award

The Administrative Improvement Awards recognize outstanding work at UW–Madison in process design or redesign, innovation, development, or customer service that resulted in improved efficiency, increased revenue channels, cost savings, and/or improved service delivery. This year’s winners include one individual and three teams:

Toni Hofhine, Division Administrator for the Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology in the Department of Medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health

Physical Plant Project Process Improvement Team: Pamela Barrett, James Bogan, Christopher Bruhn, Lindsey Honeyager, Brent Lloyd, Craig Mayer, Pete Nemmetz, Amy Zabel Pietz, Ryan Pingel, Doug Sabatke, Ash Sadek, Mark Wells

Cultural Linguistic Services WhatsApp Initiative: Yangbum Gyal, Shuwen Li, Eloisa Negrete-García, Parwat Regmi, Anabel Rodríguez, Carmen Romero-Gonzalez, and Jzong Thao

Transportation Services COVID-19 Response Parking and Transportation Team: Peter Armstrong, Isaac Knoflicek, John Rinaldi, Troy Ruland, Steven Tan, Sue Thalacker, Dar Ward, and Carolyn Wolff

Nominees and winners of the Administrative Improvement Awards will be recognized during the opening plenary of Showcase at 9 a.m. on April 8. Showcase is an annual event hosted by the Office of Strategic Consulting. It highlights innovations and improvements on campus and offers an opportunity for colleagues from across campus to share best practices, learn from each other’s successes, and connect.

This year’s event will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is free. Attendees must register in advance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. Registration includes access to a keynote presentation, breakout sessions, poster flash talks, and a poster exhibition available throughout the day. Keely Killpack, PhD and change strategy consultant, will deliver this year’s keynote presentation, “Knowledge is Power: Understanding the Change Experience.”

Register by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at https://uwmadison.eventsair.com/showcase/reg/Site/Register.