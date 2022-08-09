Ombuds sought to fill vacancy

The Office of the Provost and the Ombuds Office are seeking an ombuds to begin service in December 2022.

Based on current priorities, the team is seeking retired UW–Madison faculty with extensive experience in working with employees in all areas of the university, including administration, teaching, clinical work, outreach, research environments and/or with graduate and professional students. To ensure consideration, applications should be submitted by September 9, 2022.

The Ombuds Office will be seeking retired Academic Staff and retired University Staff in early 2023.

The Ombuds Office was created to provide an alternative resource for all UW–Madison employees (faculty, academic staff, university staff, graduate assistants, post-docs, and student staff members) seeking assistance with work-related issues.

The Ombuds Office includes retired UW employees representing faculty, academic staff, and university staff who have developed their expertise from having served decades on this campus and in different disciplines and different roles. Ombuds provide an informal, safe, confidential opportunity to be heard, explore concerns, and consider resources, options, and strategies for next steps to address workplace problems. Ombuds are impartial and work independently from university administrative offices, advocating for fairness and equity in the workplace, rather than representing any side in a dispute. Essential skills routinely used by an ombuds include engaged listening, reframing issues, and developing options such as referring visitors to other offices on campus, and helping people help themselves.

Ombuds are selected from among interested retired faculty, academic staff and university staff to achieve the greatest breadth and depth for the program, and a balance among these three categories of employees is desired. In order to maintain representation from all employee categories, this fall the office is seeking faculty with broad campus experience to fill the vacant position. The recruitment process usually entails reaching out to former employees who have been retired from 1 to 4 years at the time of appointment. Ombuds generally serve a single term of 37 months (3 years plus one month in training with an ombuds who is completing their term) and being appointed part-time, receive compensation for approximately 10 hours of work per week.

The University of Wisconsin is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. For more information, see the Ombuds website.

To Apply

To ensure consideration, interested individuals should send the following materials, preferably via email, to vpfsa@provost.wisc.edu or to Office of the Provost UW–Madison, Room 150 Bascom Hall, 500 Lincoln Drive, Madison, WI 53706, no later than September 9, 2022:

A letter of no more than two pages in which you state your qualifications for and interest in the position. Provide information about your experiences with the “essential skills” used by ombuds as described above. A brief curriculum vitae (no more than four pages). The names and contact information of three references who can speak to your skills and abilities. References will not be contacted until candidates have been notified.

If you have questions about the position, contact one of the current ombuds, or call (608) 265-9992.

Lezli Redmond lredmond@wisc.edu

Bruno Browning browning@wisc.edu

Jane Dymond dymond@wisc.edu

Rob Howell rbhowell@wisc.edu