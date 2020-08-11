Leaders will answer faculty & staff questions Thursday

An online forum open to all employees with Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Laurent Heller and Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Walters will be held from noon- 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The forum will streamed here. Heller, Walters and other panelists will answer the most frequently asked questions from employees and governance leads and discuss topics gathered from the survey emailed to all employees last week.

The forum will focus on non-instructional issues, such as faculty and staff health and safety, facilities modifications, positive case reporting, accommodations, benefits and leave, transportation, and childcare and caregiver flexibilities.

The forum is scheduled to last one hour.