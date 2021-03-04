Nominations open for 2021 LaMarr Billups Community–University Engagement Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 LaMarr Billups Community–University Engagement Award. This award recognizes and honors a member of the Greater Madison community who has made outstanding contributions to campus-community partnership initiatives.

Billups, a respected community leader at and around UW–Madison, passed away in 2011. Known as a skilled ambassador between the university and city, he was deeply committed to key civic institutions and social causes. At UW–Madison, he served as director of the Office of Community Relations and senior special assistant to chancellors David Ward and John Wiley.

To see past years’ winners, visit here.

The LaMarr Billups Award recognizes contributions in the following areas:

Dedication to the betterment of the Madison community through service, activism, and/or professional pursuits;

Building strong connections between the greater community and UW–Madison through true collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships; and

Commitment to the highest level of integrity, leadership, and pursuit of excellence.

This year’s recipient will be announced in June. More details to follow regarding online award celebration.

Nominations must be completed by April 16th. Application materials can be found here.

If you have questions about the awards or the application process, please contact community-relations@mailplus.wisc.edu.