Nine things to see when UW opens its doors this weekend

Come on in!

That’s the invite from the University of Wisconsin­–Madison for its 175th Anniversary Community Open House April 5-7, featuring more than 60 events, from science experiments to a scavenger hunt to building tours.

“We’re proud of the legacy of innovation here at UW–Madison — in research, the arts, athletics and more,” said Charles Hoslet, vice chancellor for university relations and chair of the 175th Anniversary Steering Committee. “We want everyone to see examples of how an idea can change the world, and meet the amazing people who make this happen.”

But it’s a big campus — nearly 1,000 acres — and there’s a lot going on. So here are nin suggested spots to visit that the general public doesn’t always get to see. Be sure to check out the whole list of events.

Babcock Dairy Observation Deck Tours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6; and 2 to 3 p.m. April 7.

The newly renovated plant has the latest equipment for milk processing, ice cream churning, milk bottling and cheesemaking. Tours are first-come, first-served for up to 30 people, but the deck is open to the public during all store hours. See where the deliciousness starts and enjoy samples of 175 S’more Years ice cream and Cranniverscherry cheese, made right here on campus.

Open House and Public Nights at Washburn Observatory; Open house is noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6; Public Nights are 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.

This hilltop observatory was a leading astronomical research center when it was built in 1878. Today, it’s just a beautiful place to enjoy views of campus and Lake Mendota and to take a look at the night sky through the original, 143-year-old telescope.

Celebrating Geography and Map-making in Science Hall, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5.

In the storied corridors of Science Hall, a Romanesque red-brick building constructed in 1887, you can wander the Robinson Map Library to find a map or aerial photo of a favorite site in Wisconsin or beyond. You can also view antique maps from the History of Cartography Project.

Atmospheric, Oceanic and Space Sciences Building Open House, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

You’ve seen those satellite dishes on top of the AOSS building from afar — now get an up-close look and enjoy a beautiful aerial view of Madison. Also, you can view real-time satellite imagery on a 3D globe and talk with scientists at one of the world’s leading weather prediction facilities.

Bakke Recreation & Wellness Center Open House, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6 (registration required).

The newest workout facility on campus is a sight to behold, with four levels open onto a vast center atrium, with large windows looking out upon Lake Mendota. Try free ice skating in the Sub-Zero Ice Center, take a look at the climbing wall and sports simulators and do not forget to check out the nap pods.

UW–Madison in Motion, 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 7. Lot 131, 1100 block of University Bay Drive.

This is your chance to get an up-close look at UW’s trademark rides, from the Bucky Wagon to Madison Fire Department trucks to the UW ice cream truck.

Metalsmithing Demonstration, hour-long demonstrations at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 7511 Humanities Building.

Part of UW–Madison’s respected Art Metals & Jewelry program, metalsmithing is not a craft for the faint of heart. Watch as artists heat and shape metal, solder it with torches and other processes. Demonstrations are an hour long.