Next group of vaccine eligibility begins March 1

On Jan. 26, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the next set of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1b in Wisconsin. Vaccination of these groups can begin March 1, depending on the availability of vaccine across the state.

Eligible groups will include, in order of priority: Childcare and education (including campus child care centers and faculty and staff in higher education settings who have direct student contact), people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers (food supply chain, utilities and infrastructure workers, etc.), non-frontline health care essential personnel, and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings (not including university residence halls or co-op housing).

UW–Madison will work with these criteria to identify and notify members of the campus community of their eligibility and provide next steps for vaccination as this information is available.

For recent coverage of vaccination on campus, visit: https://news.wisc.edu/uw-madison-to-begin-vaccinating-members-of-campus-community-aged-65-and-older/

UW–Madison is also working in close partnership with Public Health Madison and Dane County and area health systems. Please see this joint announcement: https://publichealthmdc.com/news/what-the-next-phase-of-wisconsin-vaccination-means-for-dane-county