New unified HIB policy to start Feb. 3

UW-Madison’s new, unified Hostile & Intimidating Behavior Policy will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 3.

In 2023, at the direction of UW–Madison’s executive leadership, work began to consolidate three separate HIB policies (for faculty, academic staff, university staff) into a unified, institutional-level policy. Under the unified policy, employees across all classifications are now protected from, and accountable for, HIB violations.

Previously, Workforce Relations in the Office of Human Resources (OHR-WR) acted as a central investigative resource, though units across the university were not required to refer HIB complaints to OHR-WR. Consequently, many HIB investigations were conducted locally. Under the new policy, all formal investigations will now all be conducted by the university’s Office of Compliance.

The team charged with drafting the unified policy met with the executive committees of each employee governance group in early 2024 to discuss the draft policy and guidance document. The drafting team received edits from executive leadership, governance representatives, HR partners and HIB liaisons, and the team incorporated the feedback into the new policy.

“UW-Madison is constantly looking at ways to improve administrative policies and apply them more equitably for all employees,” says Jaimee Gilford, director of the Office of Compliance. “The Office of Compliance has a dedicated team trained to investigate HIB cases, and a unified policy allows for the policy to be more evenly applied across the institution.”

OHR continues to play a central role in HIB prevention and response, including supporting employees, implementing informal resolutions to alleviate potential hostile or intimidating environments, receiving the OC’s final investigative reports, and engaging in the post-investigative disciplinary process consistent with current governance disciplinary/grievance policies.

The outcome of HIB investigations can be appealed to the Office of the Provost. Post-investigation outcomes resulting in potential discipline will continue to be addressed by each governance group’s existing disciplinary/grievance policies.