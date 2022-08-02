New plan for west side of campus to be created

UW-Madison has partnered with University Research Park and international design firm Perkins & Will to develop a district plan for the west side of campus. This effort is part of the University’s larger revenue innovations initiative to identify compelling revenue opportunities that fund the core academic, research, and outreach mission.

The West Campus District Plan will envision a place for learning, research, innovation, community engagement, and economic development. UW–Madison, URP, and Perkins & Will will engage campus and community stakeholders to develop a data-informed, visionary, and actionable district plan.

UW-Madison students, staff, and faculty are invited to attend a campus info session about the project hosted by Perkins & Will on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The info session will be held at the Health Sciences Learning Center (Room 1345) from 2 – 3 p.m. It will also be recorded and shared online on the UW–Madison project website.

Attendees will be invited to ask questions during the info session. Questions and other input may also be submitted via this online form to before the event and throughout the project.

More information about the project can be found here.