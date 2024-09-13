New institutional and public position statements policy

The following message from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was emailed to all students, faculty and staff on Sept. 13, 2024.

Dear campus community,

I am writing today to share information about a new policy regarding the use of our institutional voice — whether (and how) we as UW–Madison take a position on issues or events that are in the national, international, state, or local spotlight. In recent years, and with increasing frequency, campus leaders across the country have elected to or have been asked to use our university platforms and positions to make public statements about or take positions on major issues, events, and controversies.

I have written such statements myself, both here at UW–Madison and previously. But I have come to believe that this practice is problematic. It risks harm to one of the most core and fundamental dimensions of a university: free and open debate. When an institutional leader — whether a chancellor, a dean, or a department chair — speaks in an apparently “official” way on an issue of controversy or concern, it may, however inadvertently, discourage free expression among the plurality of voices within our university. Such position statements may chill the broad exchange of ideas that is foundational to our enterprise.

Simply put, when the institution takes a point of view on a matter of public concern or controversy, however well intended, it risks crowding out other points of view.

Therefore, for our campus to best thrive as a center of curiosity, debate, and knowledge-creation, our institutional leadership should show restraint and limit, as much as possible, taking sides in these discussions. If UW–Madison is to be a place of “fearless sifting and winnowing” by its faculty, students, and staff, then the leaders of the university, as a whole and of its units, must not favor the sifters over the winnowers and vice-versa.

Institutional statements, especially about national or global events, have often been intended to show concern for parts of our community that may be hurting or suffering in the wake of something that has occurred in the broader world. They have come from a genuine place of care and support. And yet, while some may feel comforted by a given message, others may feel excluded or unseen by what is said, and by what is left unsaid. In this sense, these messages, even when intended to strengthen the sense of belonging among some members of our community, run the real risk of diminishing that of others.

To be sure, there will still be limited times when the university should speak as an institution. This is true when the matter at issue directly and significantly relates to our mission, operation, and core functions. If, for example, academic freedom itself were threatened, the university should not stay silent, and similarly, in other instances when the impact on our operations and community is direct, concrete and local, some statement in institutional voice may still be warranted.

Our new policy, posted today, specifies when and by whom public position statements may be issued on behalf of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and its units. Our new approach clearly means that I and other campus leaders will be making institutional statements less often and only in defined circumstances.

I wish to be clear that our commitment to our deeply held values of academic freedom and freedom of expression is unwavering; this policy will, in fact, strengthen those values, not diminish them. We respect and support members of the community in expressing their views when they speak in their individual capacity. And it is precisely to distribute such respect equally to all members of our community that we are adopting this policy.

Thus, while institutional leaders need to show great restraint in the use of their institutional voice, instructors, researchers, and students are wholly encouraged to draw upon their expertise and knowledge to engage in the public sphere and share their views both within our campus and externally.

Many people have assisted in the creation of this policy, and for that I want to express deep thanks. In the process, many members of our community, including shared governance groups; multiple focus groups of faculty, staff, and students; groups of department chairs; and our deans all provided numerous valuable suggestions that have shaped the policy. In addition, several hundred campus leaders (from department chairs to institute directors to administrative leaders) participated in a helpful discussion with me several weeks ago; the policy benefited greatly from the feedback given there. I and other members of my leadership team have also had very useful conversations with our colleagues on other campuses, many of whom are grappling with the same questions and a number of whom are reaching similar conclusions about the value of significantly greater restraint in institutional statement-making.

Earlier today, the Universities of Wisconsin also provided Systemwide interim Administrative Policy on Institutional Statements; our new campus policy, which provides additional important guidance, is consistent with that policy. I am grateful to President Jay Rothman for involving campus leaders in the development of the systemwide interim policy.

I understand that not everyone will agree with this new approach; that, too, is part of what it means to have open discussion and debate. My own view is that this policy of restraint will strengthen our university and make space for more dialogue and debate, including across our differences. By respecting the university as a site of pluralism and diverse perspectives, I believe we can further strengthen our vibrant and flourishing intellectual community.

Thank you for your attention and your commitment to this university and to one another.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin