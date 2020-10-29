New Faculty Focus: Quanyin Hu

Quanyin Hu Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy.

Hometown: Anhui Province, China

Educational/professional background: B.E. in Pharmacoengineering at China Pharmaceutical University; M.S. in Pharmaceutical Science at Fudan University; Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University; Postdoc Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

How did you get into your field of research? I was trained as a pharmaceutical scientist since my undergraduate study. I was excited and fascinated about drug delivery because you can really see what you have done in the lab/bench side, and the technology you invented really has an immediate impact on the patient. The most exciting part of pharmaceutical science, specifically drug delivery, is that it involves basic medical/biological science. You need to know the mechanism underlying the disease, which will help you to better design the drug delivery system. It also involves translational research, and you need to apply what you have designed to the diseases, to see the ultimate treatment outcomes.

What attracted you to UW–Madison? Research environment. When I was interviewed here, I was meeting with different people in different departments and different backgrounds. I was shocked by how collaborative the research environment is here and very excited about learning from other experts in different research areas and the exchange of research ideas. I particularly like the layout of the medical campus — UW put all the hospitals, School of Medicine and Public Health, School of Nursing, and the School of Pharmacy together. This is a brilliant idea, because medical research needs extensive collaboration. As a pharmaceutical scientist, I particularly benefit from this.

What was your first visit to campus like? Meeting after meeting, I always remembered the lovely talks between me and all the professors and students. They are so kind and welcoming and that made it less stressful during the interview.

Favorite place on campus? I will say my office. For the faculty offices in the School of Pharmacy, there is a big window view of Lake Mendota. It is really beautiful scenery, especially in summer.

What are you most enjoying so far about working here? The people. We have world-class experts in pharmacy, and we have a network of wonderful faculty in every aspect of pharmacy and pharmaceutical research. I am so fortunate to have these people as my colleagues and mentors.

Do you feel your work relates in any way to the Wisconsin Idea? If so, please describe how. Yes, I hope my research on drug delivery will create better treatment for patients and improve global health.

What’s something interesting about your area of expertise you can share that will make us sound smarter at parties? Through the drug delivery system design, we probably will have a “magic bullet” for deadly disease one day!

Hobbies/other interests: hiking and skiing.