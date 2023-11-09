Madison Police investigating Nov. 7 State Street incident

Madison Police are investigating a Tuesday, Nov. 7 incident in which a group of students reported that a rock was thrown at them from a State Street building following a vigil supporting Israel. The group also reported being harassed with profane and hateful language.

UW–Madison leaders unequivocally condemn antisemitism, violence, harassment, and hate directed at individuals based on their identity.

“That our students had to confront such hateful acts is absolutely unacceptable,” says Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “Antisemitism has no place in our community. We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and we appreciate that the Madison Police Department is responding to this incident with appropriate seriousness.”

The university is also connecting with Jewish community leaders to discuss the incident, the risk of identity-based violence, hate crimes and community response. The University of Wisconsin Police Department is working closely with Madison Police, which is leading the investigation.

To promote safety on and off campus, the university, UWPD and MPD have been staffing campus events and protests and providing increased neighborhood patrols of the Langdon Street area.

MPD is encouraging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at (608) 255-2345 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers (follow the prompts to select Madison WI).

Should you have a safety or security concern, call 911 in an emergency or UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.

UWPD also encourages students to download the BadgerSAFE app for up-to-date safety information and to make use of SAFEWalk.

Additional resources: