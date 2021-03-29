More opportunities for vaccines for employees at UW–Madison

University Health Services is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all employees at UW–Madison. This includes in-person and remote employees and student employees.

To search for and schedule appointments at UHS, visit go.wisc.edu/myuhscovidvax. While COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited, so too do appointments at UHS. This week, UHS will receive just 800 first doses of Moderna.

However, all eligible members of the UW community who are interested in vaccination should register with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to find appointments in the community. The registry can be found at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/. DHS will email registrants with appointment options.

Employees qualify for vaccination under the state’s definition of faculty and staff with direct student contact or under previous eligibility criteria. Because vaccinators across the state have variable levels of vaccine supply each week, eligible UW–Madison employees and students are encouraged to seek vaccine both on and off campus. For more information about vaccination off campus visit https://news.wisc.edu/employee-and-student-update-vaccination-faq-testing-site-changes-travel-updates/

UHS also anticipates increased vaccine supplies in the coming weeks, so eligible employees and students at UW–Madison should continue to check the MyUHS portal. DHS anticipates expanding eligibility to all Wisconsin residents around May 1.

This week, UHS is also offering special clinic hours to accommodate second and third shift employees in the following departments: Facilities Planning and Management, Athletics, Wisconsin Unions, Conference Centers and Mail Services, Housing, Mouse Breeding Core and Research Services, University Health Services.

The clinics will take place on Thursday, April 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m, and on Friday, April 2 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Cultural Linguistic Services will provide interpretation support on site in Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Nepali and Chinese.

Only those employees in the listed departments will be able to access vaccines at these clinics and they do not need to make an appointment. Human resources and supervisors are aware and may assign employees a time to visit the clinic if they elect to get vaccinated. Vaccination is not required. Employees should talk to their supervisors and local human resources for flexibility to be in paid status during their clinic time.

All other employees are encouraged to check the MyUHS portal for appointments: go.wisc.edu/myuhscovidvax. Additional clinic options for other second and third shift employees will be available soon. UHS will share more information with these employees when details are available.

More information about vaccination at UW–Madison

UHS has provided nearly 13,000 doses of vaccine to eligible staff, faculty and students at UW–Madison since Jan 5.

Nearly 12,000 employees and students have reported receiving at least one dose of vaccine, on campus or off.

There are three vaccines currently authorized for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are given as two shots. The second shot of Moderna is given 28 days after the first and the second shot of Pfizer is given 21 days after the first. The third, Johnson and Johnson/Janssen, is just one shot.

So far, UHS has received both Pfizer and Moderna. It takes two weeks after the second shot to acquire the full protection the vaccines offer. Since Johnson and Johnson is a one-dose vaccine, full protection is achieved 14 days after you get your shot.

All three vaccines are highly protective against severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, and from death from COVID-19. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that both Moderna and Pfizer have so far been 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated people.

Vaccination is not required but it is free. All three vaccines have been demonstrated to be safe for most people.

First dose vaccine clinics for some 2nd and 3rd shift employees at UW–Madison

ENGLISH

ESPAÑOL / SPANISH Clínicas para la primera dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 para algunos empleados del 2do y el 3er turno

HMOOB / HMONG Hno thawj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 rau cov neeg ua haujlwm siv 2 thiab siv 3

བོད་ཡིག / TIBETAN ལས་དུས་གཉིས་པ་དང་གསུམ་པའི་ལས་བྱེད་ཚོའི་ཆེད་དུ་ཏོག་དབྱིབས་གཉན་རིམས་ ༡༩ COVID-19 སྔོན་འགོག་སྨན་ཁབ་ཀྱི་ཁན་ཐུན་དང་པོ།

中文 / CHINESE 威大–麦迪逊分校将为一些员工接种新冠疫苗提供便利

नेपाली / NEPALI केही दोस्रो र तेस्रो शिफ्टका कर्मचारीहरूका लागि COVID-19 को पहिलो खोप क्लिनिकहरू