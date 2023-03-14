Mnookin: News from Provost Karl Scholz

The following message was emailed to all faculty and staff on March 13.

To our faculty and staff—

I hope you’re enjoying the beginning of a restful Spring Break. I’m taking a moment to email directly today to share exciting news (albeit a little bittersweet), and pay tribute to a superb colleague and campus leader.

I’m truly delighted that Karl Scholz, UW–Madison’s provost since 2019, has just been named the next president of the University of Oregon. I could not be more pleased for Karl, Melissa, and his daughters (one of whom is currently a PhD student there!). I, like so many of you, will miss him very much here at UW–Madison, but I’m also very excited for him about this wonderful opportunity.

The University of Oregon is an excellent AAU institution located in a beautiful riverside setting in Eugene, in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. Although he’ll soon be wearing green and yellow, I am confident he will forever carry some Badger Red with him as well.

Karl will take on his new role beginning in July. As you know, he had already made the decision to step down from the provost role this summer, and we are in the midst of the search for a next provost now. We will continue to share information about our plans for provost finalist visits, which we anticipate will be taking place in the first week of April.

As he prepares to leave us for this new opportunity, I want to thank Karl again for guiding me through my own transition process to UW, as well as for his tremendously impressive leadership as both provost and Letters & Science dean.

Beyond his many professional qualities, he is terrific person, full of kindness, enthusiasm, and good humor. I am confident that he will be an excellent president, and I look forward to the ongoing chance to see and collaborate with him at AAU meetings, among other opportunities.

For more details, please see the full announcement and the University of Oregon’s website.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin