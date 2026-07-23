Miller named vice provost for enrollment management

Ashley Miller will serve as UW–Madison’s next vice provost for enrollment management and chief enrollment officer, effective Sept. 8.

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The University of Wisconsin–Madison has selected Ashley Miller, associate vice president for enrollment management at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., to serve as its next vice provost for enrollment management and chief enrollment officer.

Ashley Miller will serve as the university’s next vice provost for enrollment management and chief enrollment officer, effective Sept. 8.

“Enrollment management has been one of our university’s strengths, from the way that we prioritize access to attracting class after class of talented students,” says Provost John Zumbrunnen. “Ashley will build on our successes by blending her extensive higher education experience with data informed decision-making.”

“Having grown up in the Midwest, I feel deeply connected to UW–Madison’s belief that the university’s impact should extend far beyond campus,” says Miller. “I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the university to advance a student-centered enrollment strategy, while expanding access, promoting affordability and building on UW–Madison’s remarkable momentum as an institution.”

Miller will begin on Sept. 8.

At Old Dominion University, Miller has experienced enrollment success with record numbers of applications and admitted students, exceeding the university’s enrollment goals set for fall 2026 for both first-time freshmen and transfer students. As part of her work, she has played a key role in ODU’s enrollment messaging, stressing return on investment of a degree while also championing the student experience.

Prior to ODU, Miller served as the principal of marketing insights and analytics at Purdue University, where she provided insights and analytics for brand strategy, enrollment planning and business decisions. She was also the inaugural leader for a new office created in the Division of Enrollment Management at Indiana University-Indianapolis (formerly IUPUI), the Office for Enrollment Strategy & Insights.

“From my past roles, I appreciate the complexity and opportunity that defines a flagship institution,” Miller says. “I describe myself as someone who leads with both data and heart. I will work to strengthen a shared divisional vision that connects admissions, financial aid, registrar functions, research and student success as one coordinated journey in service of students and the institution.”

Before coming to higher education, Miller worked in the research and insights industry spanning consumer packaged goods, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. She has a B.S. in marketing and a M.S. in data science, both from Indiana University, where she has been an adjunct professor for data science courses. She went on to earn her Doctor of Education in Leadership and Innovation from Purdue University Global.

Zumbrunnen expressed his thanks for the work of the search committee, led by Vice Provost and Chief Data and Analytics Officer Allison LaTarte, along with Scott Owczarek, who has served as interim vice provost since May 2025.

“I’m grateful to Scott for his deep commitment to UW–Madison, his ongoing leadership and the critical role he has played during this time of transition,” Zumbrunnen says.

The Division of Enrollment Management creates and leads a comprehensive strategic enrollment approach to attract, enroll and support talented students. It oversees the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, the Office of Student Financial Aid and the Office of the Registrar.