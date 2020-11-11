Message to students about COVID-19 increase on campus

This message was emailed to all students.



Dear students,

Thank you for all you’ve done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 this fall – I know it has been challenging and I’m proud of how our campus community has risen to that challenge. We’ve kept our positivity rate below that of the county (and the state) for several weeks.

But as we prepare for the end of the semester, we’re seeing a very concerning increase in cases – not just across the state and in the city of Madison, but on campus. In two weeks, our 7-day average positivity rate has more than doubled. More than 100 students are in on-campus quarantine and isolation.

We’ve responded by accelerating campus testing in several residence halls but that alone won’t stop the spread. We need you to step up now, just as you’ve done before. We know many of you plan to return home soon. You don’t want COVID to spoil those plans or infect your family members.

The good news is we know what works:

Stay home as much as you can and avoid gathering with anyone other than your roommates/housemates (yes even for the Wisconsin/Michigan football game!)

as much as you can and avoid gathering with anyone other than your roommates/housemates (yes even for the Wisconsin/Michigan football game!) Wear a face covering always except in your personal living space

except in your personal living space Wash/sanitize your hands frequently

frequently If you’re feeling sick, get tested

For those who plan to travel soon, visit the UHS website for additional information.

Let’s stay focused on doing what it takes to end the semester safely.

Jake Baggott

Executive Director, University Health Services

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs