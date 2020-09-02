Message from Dean of Students Christina Olstad

Dear students,

We have spent a lot of time on and off campus over the past two weeks checking in with you and explaining our expectations for behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of you are doing the right thing – wearing face coverings when hanging out with people who are not your roommates, physically distancing and avoiding parties, and practicing safe behaviors at protests. Thank you for protecting our Badger community.

We have also encountered students and registered student organizations that are not following university requirements, and we are taking disciplinary action with the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and University Housing. For individuals who have intentionally behaved in ways that risk the health of our community, we are pursuing actions that could result in discipline up to and including the revocation of Housing contracts and emergency suspension. Students who are suspended may not be able to participate in classes at UW–Madison. Registered student organizations in violation also face a range of sanctions up to and including suspension and termination.

Remember it takes the actions of just a few to endanger the fall semester for many. As we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend, whether you are in Madison or not, please continue to be vigilant and protect yourselves, your loved ones, and our community against COVID-19 – and remember to #MaskUpBadgers.

Christina Olstad, Dean of Students