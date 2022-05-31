Meet the executive director for Wisconsin Public Media finalists

Two finalists for the next executive director of Wisconsin Public Media will visit campus and make in-person public presentations.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared 48 hours prior to their visit on the search website linked below.

Public presentations will be in room 4151 of Grainger Hall, 975 University Ave., at the following times:

— Monday, June 6, 11 a.m. to noon

— Tuesday, June 7, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

A livestream will also be available.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

A search-and-screen committee, co-chaired by Niles Berman, board chair of the Wisconsin Public Radio Association and member of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board, and Kathy Bissen, chief operating officer of PBS Wisconsin, was assisted in the search by the firm Isaacson Miller.

For more information, visit the search website.