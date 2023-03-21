Media advisory: UW–Madison experts available on springtime

CONTACT: Käri Knutson, knutson4@wisc.edu

Spring is here – at least according to the calendar. Experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available to discuss a variety of topics related to the season, which officially began March 20 and runs through June 20.

PLAY (basket and base) BALL!

Laura Albert a professor of industrial and systems engineering and an expert on sports analytics and bracketology, can comment on the probabilities and math involved in March Madness.

She can also discuss Major League Baseball’s new rules designed to speed up the game. Opening day is March 30.

Contact: laura@engr.wisc.edu

SPRING MIGRATION

Anna Pidgeon, a professor of forest and wildlife ecology, says spring migration has begun in the Upper Midwest. Pidgeon says short-range migrants like sandhill cranes and woodcocks are back with long-range migrants like warblers expected in the coming weeks.

Contact: apidgeon@wisc.edu

SUPPORTING POLLINATORS

Susan Carpenter, curator of the native plant garden at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum and an expert on bumblebee conservation, is available for interviews about how to support habitat for pollinators like bees this spring. She can also discuss the No Mow May movement, which raises awareness about pollinator-friendly lawn care practices.

Contact: susan.carpenter@wisc.edu

STARGAZING

James Lattis, director of UW Space Place and an expert on observational astronomy and astronomy education, can talk about celestial spring events and the best times to look up.

Contact: lattis@astro.wisc.edu

SPRING RITUALS

Thomas DuBois, a professor of Scandinavian Studies, Folklore, and Religious Studies and an expert on Wisconsin folklore, can discuss food traditions and spring rituals.

Contact: tadubois@wisc.edu

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.