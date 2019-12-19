Media advisory: Rose Bowl events

To help journalists planning to travel to Pasadena to cover the Badgers at the 106th Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1, this advisory provides a summary of Wisconsin-related fan events and off-the-field activities that may be of interest. All times listed are Pacific Standard Time. Media arrangements vary.

NOTE: A full schedule of the UW Marching Band’s appearances and performances in Pasadena will be posted to badgerband.com.

Where to find the fans:

Fans on the official Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Rose Bowl tour will depart Madison on charter flights leaving Sunday and Monday, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Fans are booked at hotels throughout the Los Angeles area. WAA tour participants are staying at the J.W. Marriott-L.A. Live, Hotel Indigo, Loews Santa Monica and Millennium Biltmore.

Where to find help:

University: Preston Schmitt of University Communications will be in Los Angeles beginning on Sunday, Dec. 29, and can help with answering questions about schedules, and with arranging and facilitating interviews with university officials. Contact: 608-284-0663, preston.schmitt@wisc.edu.

WAA: To arrange interviews with Wisconsin Alumni Association officials in Los Angeles, contact Sarah Schutt at 608-286-9474 or Jeff Wendorf at 608-334-2586.

Athletics: Media questions regarding the football team and athletic events should be directed to Brian Lucas at 608-513-3987 or bml@athletics.wisc.edu.

EVENTS

Thursday–Saturday, Dec. 26–Dec. 28

ROSE BOWL STADIUM HOLIDAY PUBLIC TOURS:

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium (1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena)

Time: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $20/adult; $16/child (5-12) and senior (65+)

The Rose Bowl Stadium offers a two-hour public tour with access to the original 1922 locker room, current locker rooms, field level, press box, luxury suites, and more. It includes information on many events the venue has hosted over the years, including Super Bowls, MLS soccer matches, Olympic Games, and concerts. For more information, visit rosebowlstadium.com or call 626-577-3100.

Saturday–Tuesday, Dec. 28–Dec. 31

ROSE PARADE FLOAT DECORATING/VIEWING:

Location: Rosemont Pavilion (700 Seco St., Pasadena)

Time: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. (Dec. 28); 9 a.m.–7 p.m. (Dec. 29); 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Dec. 30), 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (Dec. 31, advance ticket required)

Cost: $15

The event allows for a preview of the Rose Parade floats – including Wisconsin’s. In the final stages of preparation, professionals and volunteers will be applying a variety of fruit, seeds, bark, grasses and flowers to the floats. For advance tickets, visit sharpseating.com or call 626-795-4171.

Monday, Dec. 30:

OFFICIAL WISCONSIN FOOTBALL PEP RALLY

Location: L.A. Live (800 Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles)

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Thousands of Badger fans will descend on L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles for the official pep rally sponsored by UW Athletics. The festivities will be located at Chick Hearn Court, adjacent to the Staples Center. The pep rally will feature appearances from the UW Marching Band, Sprit Squad, Bucky Badger and surprise guests. Bucky’s Locker Room will also be on site selling the latest Rose Bowl/Badger apparel.

Tuesday, Dec. 31:

ROSE BOWL SERVICE EVENT:

Location: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank – Commerce Volunteer Center (6055 Randolph St., Commerce)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Media arrangements: Contact Preston Schmitt at preston.schmitt@wisc.edu or 608-284-0663

A group of 100 volunteers representing UW–Madison and the University of Oregon will team up to assemble food packages for seniors in need in Los Angeles County. Opening remarks will be provided by UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank and University of Oregon President Michael Schill.

ROSE BOWL BASH:

Location: The Bloc plaza (700 S. Flower St., Los Angeles)

Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: Free general admission

The Rose Bowl Bash is a full-day celebration sponsored by the Rose Bowl Game. The UW Marching Band, Spirit Squad and Bucky Badger are scheduled to appear at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit tournamentofroses.com or call 626-449-4100.

L.A. BADGERS NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY:

Location: Howl at the Moon – Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles)

Cost: Standard ticket/cover charges apply and vary

Time: Evening (varies by ticket package)

Media arrangements: Contact John Mills at 714-717-7456 or johnmills@uwalumni.com

The L.A. Badgers Chapter of WAA invites Badger fans to ring in the New Year at Howl at the Moon bar. A part of the proceeds will go to the L.A. Badgers Chapter.

Wednesday, Jan. 1:

ROSE PARADE:

Location: Orange Grove Blvd. and Colorado Blvd., Pasadena (5.5-mile route)

Time: 8 a.m.

Cost: Grandstand seats require advance tickets and range from $60–$110; nonticketed curbside viewing is available on a first-come, first-served basis

Media arrangements: Media risers are provided for credentialed media (application deadline was Dec. 15)

The 131st Rose Parade, with the theme “The Power of Hope,” will feature the UW Marching Band along with other performers, floral floats, equestrian units and more. For more information, visit tournamentofroses.com or call 626-449-4100.

BADGER HUDDLE TAILGATE:

Location: Brookside Golf Course and Country Club (1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena)

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $125/adult; $100/youth (ages 4-12); free for children 4 and under

Media arrangements: Contact Sarah Schutt at 608-286-9474 or Jeff Wendorf at 608-334-2586

This official UW pregame event will include a Wisconsin-style menu of classic tailgate foods and drinks, including Johnsonville brats; live entertainment; and special appearances by Bucky Badger, the UW Marching Band and the UW Spirit Squad. The golf course is just north of the stadium; it takes 10-15 minutes to walk through the course to the stadium. The event is a great opportunity for credentialed media to gather fan reaction prior to the game.

THE 106TH ROSE BOWL GAME:

The game starts at 2 p.m.

L.A. BADGERS WATCH PARTY:

Location: Underground Pub and Grill (1332 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach)

Time: 2–4:30 p.m.

Cost: No entry cost

Media arrangements: Contact John Mills at 714-717-7456 or johnmills@uwalumni.com

No game ticket? No problem. The L.A. Badgers Chapter invites Badgers fans to watch the Rose Bowl Game at Underground Pub and Grill. For more information, visit chapters.uwalumni.com/losangeles.