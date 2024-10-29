Media advisory: Have no fear, Halloween experts are here 

As All Hallows’ Eve draws near, experts from UW–Madison are available to talk treats, terror and temps.

Picking the perfect pumpkin

It’s pumpkin season, but what makes for the perfect gourd? Irwin Goldman, a professor of horticulture and expert on plant breeding, can talk about this seasonal tradition.

Contact: ilgoldma@wisc.edu

Trick or treats — the science behind candy

Candy isn’t just yummy. It’s science. Richard Hartel teaches courses on candy, including a two-week course in July known as “Candy School.” Hartel can discuss the science behind the treats we enjoy, especially during Halloween.

Contact: rwhartel@wisc.edu

Warm fall weather

There are Halloweens when witches and superheroes must bundle up. And then there’s this year. Late October has seen temperatures in the 70s and even 80s. September to October of 2024 has been the second warmest it’s been since 1938, according to Jonathan Martin, a professor in the UW–Madison Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Department. Martin can discuss what’s behind this unusually warm weather and give a Halloween trick-or-treating forecast.

Contact: jemarti1@wisc.edu

The psychology of fear

So, you like scary movies. Why? Jack Nitschke, an expert on the neuroscience of emotion, can help explain why we like being scared, especially during Halloween.

Contact: jnitschke@wisc.edu

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.