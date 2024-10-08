Media advisory: Election experts and resources available from UW–Madison

Experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available to provide an on-the-ground look at the key issues of election 2024, Wisconsin politics, and insight and analysis about national and state races, polling, and political communication.

ELECTION EXPERTS

Andrene Wright is an assistant professor of African American Studies. She is an expert on Black political behavior; race, ethnicity and politics (REP); identity politics; intersectionality; and urban politics.

Contact: azwright@wisc.edu

Franciska Coleman is an Assistant Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Wisconsin Law School. Professor Coleman is an interdisciplinary scholar whose work draws upon political theory, critical discourse analysis and First Amendment Law. She is deeply interested in defining multiracial, multiclass democracy.

Contact: facoleman@wisc.edu

Robert Yablon and Miriam Seifter are co-directors of the State Democracy Research Initiative. The State Democracy Research Initiative seeks to advance research and dialogue on state-level democracy, government institutions and public law across the nation.

Contact: Miriam Seifter, miriam.seifter@wisc.edu; Robert Yablon, robert.yablon@wisc.edu

Dominique Broussard is a professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication. She is an expert on media, science and policy.

Contact: dbrossard@wisc.edu

Sedona Chinn is an assistant professor of life sciences communication. She can offer insight on the influencer culture of social media and how it impacts politics.

Contact: schinn@wisc.edu

Barry Burden is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center. Burden can discuss swing states in the Electoral College, voter turnout, politics of Wisconsin, political advertising and public perception of political parties.

Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu

Allison Prasch is an associate professor of rhetoric, politics and culture in the Department of Communication Arts. She is available for interviews about political communication and presidential rhetoric.

Contact: aprasch@wisc.edu

Michael Wagner is a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Wagner can discuss elections, media, American politics, political communication and public opinion.

Contact: mwagner8@wisc.edu

RESOURCES

The Center for Communication and Civic Renewal

The Center for Communication and Civic Renewal (CCCR) is an interdisciplinary research center that aims to understand public opinion and the broad political communication ecology of Wisconsin and beyond through a wide range of social science methods, including ethnographic fieldwork, public opinion surveys, computational analysis of social media and news content, and contextual modeling.

The Center’s research efforts are funded by grants from the Knight Foundation and the National Science Foundation, among others.

CCCR is led by Faculty Director Michael Wagner and Research Director Dhavan Shah and is located in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the UW–Madison. Dr. Nathan Kalmoe serves as Executive Administrative Director for the Center.

Contact: Michael Wagner, Contact: mwagner8@wisc.edu; Nathan Kalmoe, npkalmoe@wisc.edu

Live shot broadcast studio

An on-campus studio is available for live and taped shoots with UW–Madison experts.

Contact: Amy Gill, aegill@wisc.edu; Jason Weiss, jhweiss1@wisc.edu

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.