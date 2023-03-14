For media: Bank failure experts available from UW–Madison

For more information, contact Veronica Rueckert, national media manager, rueckert@wisc.edu .

Experts from UW–Madison are available to discuss news about the Silicon Valley Bank failure and banking system destabilization in general.

Roberto Robatto: The federal government is hoping to blunt a possible ripple effect caused by Silicon Valley Bank’s recent collapse. Roberto Robatto, an assistant professor of finance at the Wisconsin School of Business, is available for interviews.

Robatto says, “The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is the result of two failures of the regulatory framework. What’s more, the U.S. banking system is on average facing the same problems that lead to the failure of SVB: more failures might follow soon.”

Morgan Edwards: Recently collapsed Silicon Valley Bank played a large role in climate start-ups and its collapse could threaten emerging technologies needed to curb global warming. Edwards is an expert on the climate crisis and policymaking and is an assistant professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs. She is available for interviews about the importance of climate-tech investment for meeting climate policy goals.

Michael Collins is an expert on financial services and personal finance and is a professor at the La Follette School of Public Affairs. He is available for interviews about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and its effect on the financial services industry and consumer confidence.

