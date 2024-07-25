McIntosh, UW finalize 5-year contract extension

University of Wisconsin–Madison Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh has signed a five-year contract extension to continue leading the Badgers until at least 2029.

“Chris is an extremely effective leader at a time of unprecedented change across the collegiate athletics landscape,” says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin. “In the midst of this shift, he continues to position the Badgers for long-term success in the top tier of college sports. I’m thrilled he’ll continue to be a Badger and look forward to his leadership in the years to come.”

“Serving as director of athletics at Wisconsin continues to be a privilege and I am grateful to Chancellor Mnookin for her support and confidence in me,” says McIntosh.

“The college athletics landscape is changing quickly, and I am committed to helping our student-athletes achieve both academic and athletic success in this new environment. Along with our administrative team, coaches and staff, I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead and creating more opportunities for success.”

The agreement revises and extends McIntosh’s initial contract — a five-year deal with base compensation of $1 million in 2024 — for five additional years, through June 30, 2029.

In recognition of his service and accomplishments, the contract revision increases McIntosh’s base compensation to the median of his Big Ten peers, $1.45 million, with an annual $50,000 escalator clause. The contract will continue to be funded through a mix of Athletics program revenues and gift funds designated for Athletics held by the UW Foundation. The extension also includes opportunities for additional incentives-based compensation, also standard among peers.

Since being named athletic director in 2021, McIntosh has experienced successes across multiple areas of the program.

He hired Football Head Coach Luke Fickell and Men’s Hockey Head Coach Mike Hastings, has led the development of a new football practice facility (the largest capital project in UW Athletics history) to replace the McClain Center and has overseen renovations to additional facilities, including the Kohl Center. During his tenure, women’s hockey and volleyball have won national titles and a wide range of teams and individual student-athletes have experienced national successes.

More broadly, McIntosh is guiding the Badgers through seismic shifts in the collegiate athletics landscape that include the expansion of the Big Ten Conference, new media rights contracts; the implementation of name, image and likeness (NIL) policies; and major changes to student athlete transfer rules, along with litigation and legislation that could further affect the future of collegiate athletics.

Under his leadership, the health and success of Badger student-athletes has been a key priority. In the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) data, Wisconsin’s all-sport multiyear average was 992, which is above the national average of 984 and meets one of the academic achievement unit benchmarks for the NCAA.

“It has been a privilege to work with Chris McIntosh over the past several years, and I am grateful he will continue to lead UW Athletics,” says Ann Sheehy, Athletic Board chair and professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health. “The collegiate athletics landscape is changing quickly, but Mac’s strong commitment to student athlete academics, equity, health and wellness is unchanged.”

McIntosh joined the Athletic Department in 2014 and served in multiple roles, including deputy athletic director. As part of his athletic career, he captained the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams, two of the most storied teams in Badgers history. He was a consensus NCAA All American in 1999 and 22nd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, playing professionally for the Seattle Seahawks until 2004. He is a member of the Badgers Hall of Fame.

McIntosh holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and applied economics, both from UW–Madison.