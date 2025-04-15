Matthews appointed special advisor for access and community 

Percival Matthews, professor and associate dean in the School of Education, has been appointed to a role as a special advisor to Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Provost Charles Isbell focused on access and community.

The new role recognizes the importance of advancing UW–Madison’s institutional efforts to create a welcoming and inclusive community for students and employees from every background, according to Mnookin and Isbell.

Beginning April 20, Matthews will report directly to the chancellor and provost while continuing his other duties. The role will not supervise staff but will advise leadership in the development of the university’s overall plans regarding access and community, including structures and tactics for achieving related goals.

Matthews will help shape continued efforts to enable academic success for all students and to create an environment conducive to welcoming and respecting different points of view, backgrounds and experiences as part of the overall campus experience for students, staff and faculty. His work advising senior leadership will be informed by interactions with stakeholders across campus and the larger community.

“We strive to be a place where every student, faculty and staff member, no matter their identity, background or beliefs, can feel a strong sense of connection and belonging within our community, a place where everyone can reach their full potential,” says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin. “With his talents and experience, Percival is uniquely positioned to help us move our campus forward.”

Matthews, who joined the UW–Madison faculty in 2012, is an associate dean who provides leadership and support to faculty, staff, and students while developing and implementing strategic initiatives that promote a sense of community and well-being. His faculty role in the Department of Educational Psychology focuses on helping people learn and understand math.