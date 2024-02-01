Madison Police Department investigating Jan. 30 egging

On Feb. 1, the Madison Police Department announced it opened an investigation following an incident in which several eggs were thrown at an off-campus building that hosts the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Hillel chapter.

According to MPD, Hillel security cameras show eggs hitting higher floors of the privately-owned building around 9:20 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Officers are reviewing digital evidence, and the City of Madison Hate Crimes Task Force has been made aware of the incident.

Hillel is a center of life for UW–Madison’s Jewish students and community. The organization engages students, cultivates a Jewish community, develops leaders, complements the classroom and embodies Jewish values.

The university has connected with Hillel leadership about the incident and community response, and to offer resources and support to students. Madison Police are leading the investigation and are encouraging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at (608) 255-2345 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers (follow the prompts to select Madison WI).

While the incident remains under investigation and the underlying motive remains unknown, UW–Madison leaders condemn antisemitism, violence, harassment and hate directed at individuals based on their identity.

To promote safety on and off campus, the university, UWPD and MPD have been staffing campus events and protests and providing increased neighborhood patrols of the student areas along Langdon Street.

Should you have a safety or security concern, call 911 in an emergency or UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.

Additional resources: