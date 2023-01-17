Listening sessions scheduled for provost search

The Provost Search and Screen Committee invites the UW–Madison community to share input on the search for the next provost during two listening sessions.

Both sessions will be held virtually via Zoom; registration is required for participation.

A faculty-focused session is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, Noon – 1 p.m. Register here .

A session for all members of the campus community is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m. Register here .

Employees may attend the sessions during work hours without loss of pay but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice.

Members of the UW–Madison community are encouraged to nominate candidates or apply. To nominate a candidate, contact Suzanne Teer at UWMadisonProvost@wittkieffer.com. The position description can be found here.

For questions or comments, contact Monica Welke at mwelke@wisc.edu.

The successful candidate will succeed Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Karl Scholz, who announced his plans to return to faculty at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.