Wisconsin School of Business letter: Nazi graffiti on Grainger Hall

The following letter was sent on June 18 via email to students, faculty and staff in the Wisconsin School of Business.



WSB students, faculty and staff,

We received a report of a bias incident outside Grainger Hall on Thursday, June 18. Specifically, a column at the entrance of University Avenue/Park Street had graffiti displaying a swastika on it.

The Wisconsin School of Business and University of Wisconsin–Madison condemn the use of this hateful symbol. We value a diverse community where all members are able to participate fully as students and employees. This includes feeling safe, welcomed, valued, and supported.

UW–Madison responds to all reported incidents and may pursue disciplinary action if the behavior violates university policy, including the student conduct code. In this case, criminal charges may also apply.

UWPD is investigating and UW Facilities Planning & Management has removed the graffiti.

We are sorry to have to relay this unfortunate information during an already difficult time. We understand that an incident such as this may impact you. Please note these resources:

If you have information about this incident, please call UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.

Sincerely,

Vallabh Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas Dean

Binnu Palta Hill, Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion