Let the Olympic games begin: UW–Madison experts available

The Paris 2024 Olympic games begin today with events continuing until Aug. 11. Experts from UW–Madison can speak on a wide range of subjects relating to the competition.

Going for the gold – and endorsement deals

Kevin Chung, an assistant professor in marketing at the Wisconsin School of Business, has written about the value of celebrity endorsements on sales in sports. He can discuss the value of an Olympic gold medal for an athlete’s brand and endorsement opportunities.

“The value of the gold vs. silver medal is significant in regards to signing a new sponsorship,” Chung says. “With this being said, gold medal is now becoming more of a ‘necessary but not a sufficient condition’ for athletes as brands want to make sure medal winners are engaging AND their personalities/values align well with the brand. This is especially amplified today as athletes have their own platform to reach people where good/bad behaviors are often exhibited live.”

Contact: kychung@bus.wisc.edu

Post-Olympic tourism/real estate strategy

Cities prepare for years to be ready for the Olympics. But what happens after the medals have been awarded and the athletes and fans go home?

Mark Eppli, director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the Wisconsin School of Business, can discuss how former host cities have/can leverage their Olympic legacy to see a return-on-investment with their real estate and infrastructure investments.

Contact: mark.eppli@wisc.edu

What we can learn from the Olympic mindset

Athletes can get far on raw physical ability, but what separates the truly elite from the rest is that they know how to use their minds. Having a strong mindset can be one of the most powerful tools for succeeding in the face of competition.

Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a distinguished psychologist at UW Health, can discuss how we can all learn from the Olympic athlete mindset to improve our performance in challenging situations, whether it’s competing as an amateur athlete, giving a presentation at work, playing an instrument, taking a test or doing an arts and crafts project at home. Suggestions including manage stress, focus the mind, think positively, recover from setbacks quickly, and visualize the outcome.

Click here to watch a video of Mirgain discussing the Olympic mindset.

Contact: egreendonner@uwhealth.org

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.