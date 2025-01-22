The University of Wisconsin–Madison has initiated a leadership change in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Dr. LaVar Charleston, who has led the division for the past three years, will leave his role as vice chancellor and return to his backup appointment as a clinical professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education. The change is effective immediately. Isbell will serve as acting director of DDEEA until an interim director is appointed.

An ongoing internal review of DDEEA’s finances has revealed areas of concern about financial operations and fiscal judgments in the division. On Jan. 7, the unit’s leadership was notified that fiscal authority of DDEEA would be shifting to the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.

Events, programs and services in DDEEA will continue under Isbell’s leadership and the existing senior DDEEA leadership team, and there should be no direct impact on students in DDEEA programs.

The university remains steadfastly committed to ensuring all students and employees are offered the opportunity to thrive and find a sense of belonging on campus.