LaVar J. Charleston named vice chancellor for inclusive excellence

Reflecting a wider focus and a continuing commitment to belonging and inclusion for all students, faculty and staff, LaVar J. Charleston has been named vice chancellor for inclusive excellence at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

As part of his duties, Charleston will assume leadership responsibility for inclusive excellence, which recognizes the many ways that facets of identity and background can influence student, faculty, and staff success and sense of belonging.

These include race, gender, first generation and socioeconomic status, rural and urban backgrounds, disability, national origin, religious and cultural identities, and diversity of viewpoint and perspective.

“LaVar is committed to fostering a climate where all members of the campus community can belong and flourish,” says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin. “His deep understanding of the challenges we face and exceptional leadership skills will help him play an even more expansive role in guiding our efforts to build a more connected and inclusive campus community.”

In his new role, Charleston will continue to serve on the chancellor’s executive committee and will also continue to hold the title of Elzie Higginbottom Director of Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA).

“Inclusive excellence means valuing diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and ensuring differing viewpoints are integrated into decision-making to achieve organizational excellence and maximize success,” Charleston says. “As a two-time alum, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to advance the work of inclusive excellence at UW–Madison, and I look forward to further collaborations with our campus and state.”

Charleston, a first-generation college graduate, has served as UW–Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, vice provost, and chief diversity officer for the past three years. He brings to his role more than 20 years of leadership experience creating and maintaining equitable and inclusive working and learning environments in higher education.

Charleston earned a master’s degree and a PhD in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from UW–Madison’s School of Education. Prior to leading DDEEA, he held the inaugural position of associate dean for equity, diversity, and inclusion at UW–Madison’s School of Education, and served as the first assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, engagement, and success at UW–Whitewater.