Joint Committee on Employment Relations and UW pay raises

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations, commonly referred to as JCOER, is a joint committee of the legislature tasked with approving any state pay plans and the pay plans submitted by the building trades at University of Wisconsin campuses, including UW–Madison. It is comprised of legislative leadership in both the senate and the assembly, and members of both political parties. It is currently chaired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield).

The 2023-25 state budget included funding for compensation increases for all state employees, including UW employees, for both years of the biennium. The first year includes funding for an increase of 4% and the second year includes funding for an increase of 2%. The proposed state compensation plan is now before JCOER for their consideration.

On September 13, the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released their summary of proposed 2023-25 state compensation plan provisions in a memo to legislators. There is no statutory deadline or requirement for JCOER to meet. In past biennia, JCOER has met as late as December in a budget year with their follow-up vote to approve the pay plan. In those years, the increase has been retroactively paid to UW staff once JCOER approves the pay plan.

Working with UW System, State Relations continues to advocate to legislators the need for JCOER to convene in a timely manner to approve the provisions of the 2023-25 pay plan for all UW employees.