It’s time to Jump Around again, Buttercup!

Wisconsin Badgers football returned triumphantly to a refurbished Camp Randall Stadium on Friday night, kicking off the 2024 season with a 28-14 win over Western Michigan. The team’s fans continued their tradition of being the most joyful in college football, from dancing to “Jump Around” to the singing of “Buttercup,” “If You Want to be a Badger” and more.
It’s game time! From left to right, students Hollyn Gaffner, Myiesha Imam and Ella Smith pose with their Game One football tickets. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Students pound on the mats surrounding the student section. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Students dance during the UW Marching Band’’s “Fifth Quarter” performance. Photo: Althea Dotzour
The band plays in celebration of a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Members of the women’s hockey team throw t-shirts to the audience and operate the t-shirt cannon. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Camp Randall Stadium boasts a new heated field this season. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Fans in the student section wave their hands in celebration. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Fans enjoyed beautiful weather and a win from the Badgers. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Badger fans drape arms and sway during the playing of “Varsity.” Photo: Althea Dotzour