 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

It’s time to Jump Around again, Buttercup!

August 31, 2024

Wisconsin Badgers football returned triumphantly to a refurbished Camp Randall Stadium on Friday night, kicking off the 2024 season with a 28-14 win over Western Michigan. The team’s fans continued their tradition of being the most joyful in college football, from dancing to “Jump Around” to the singing of “Buttercup,” “If You Want to be a Badger” and more.

Three women smile for the camera and hold up tickets.

It’s game time! From left to right, students Hollyn Gaffner, Myiesha Imam and Ella Smith pose with their Game One football tickets. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Students wearing red Wisconsin Badger gear pound their hands against a mat as they cheer.

Students pound on the mats surrounding the student section. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Fans wearing red Wisconsin Badger gear dance in the stands.

Students dance during the UW Marching Band’’s “Fifth Quarter” performance. Photo: Althea Dotzour

People wearing red marching bad uniforms play music in a stadium; a scoreboard in the background replays a touchdown play.

The band plays in celebration of a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Women operate a machine shooting out steam and t-shirts.

Members of the women’s hockey team throw t-shirts to the audience and operate the t-shirt cannon. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Camp Randall Stadium boasts a new heated field this season. Photo: Althea Dotzour

People in a stadium stands wearing red and white Badger gear wave their hands.

Fans in the student section wave their hands in celebration. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Fans cheer in the stands at a stadium.

Fans enjoyed beautiful weather and a win from the Badgers. Photo: Althea Dotzour

Fans hold arms around each other in stands and sing.

Badger fans drape arms and sway during the playing of “Varsity.” Photo: Althea Dotzour

Tags: recent sightings