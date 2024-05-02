Investigation of former UWPD chief substantiates policy violations

An investigation of former UWPD Chief Kristen Roman conducted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Office of Human Resources substantiated multiple violations of university employment policies and work rules.

Roman resigned on Feb. 11, 2024, ahead of the completion of the investigation and report. She had served as chief of police since 2017.

Substantiated allegations documented in the report include:

Violation of consensual relationship and nepotism policies

Failure to report outside income in an Outside Activity Report

Violation of UWPD performance policy for failure to report information to an authorized person, in violation of UWPD values.

Failure to track mileage for the fleet vehicle provided to her as part of her position, and failure to pay for parking her personal vehicle at UWPD.

The specific policy violations found are Fleet Driver and Management Policies and Procedures Manual, UW-5046 Nepotism, UW-5048 Consensual Relationships, Wisconsin Administrative Code Chapter UWS 8–Unclassified Staff Code of Ethics, UWPD Policy 26.1, Performance Procedures, and UWPD Values.

The investigation does not involve any allegations of criminal conduct.

Concerns about the issues addressed in the investigation surfaced from multiple sources and offices. A separate investigation into a different employee matter led to the start of the Roman investigation on Nov. 30, 2023, at the request of UWPD administrative leadership to the Office of Human Resources.

When sufficient information about the nature of the allegations was developed, it was shared with Roman, who opted to resign.

In addition to serving in a position of trust at a public safety agency, prior to her resignation Roman served as a limited appointee, a campus leadership role that can be ended at any time. Following Roman’s resignation, Brent Plisch is serving as interim chief ahead of a search for a permanent chief.

The full investigative report can be viewed here.