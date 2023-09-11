International Dean Frances Vavrus: A message of support following the Morocco earthquake

To the UW–Madison community,

In the wake of disasters such as the earthquake that has devastated Morocco, words seem insufficient to convey the sadness we feel for those impacted. As the people of the region grieve the loss of life, homes, and livelihoods, we see how far the damage is felt.

Within our own community, many students, faculty, and staff have connections to Morocco. They call the nation home, or have family, friends, and colleagues who do so. We share our deepest sympathies with all of those who are experiencing loss. Our hearts and minds are focused on you, your families, and your friends.

As you process your own grief and look for ways to support to support family and friends, please know that there are campus resources available to provide you with support. University Health Services offers students both in-person and virtual counseling to help members of our UW community process the impact of this tragedy.

Additionally, there is space available in Pyle Center suite 130, International Services, for members of the campus community to gather in support of one another if needed.

It will be some time before we understand the full impact of this earthquake, and it will take even longer to cope with the resulting loss. Please rely on and support one another in the days ahead, and reach out should you need any assistance.

Sincerely,

Frances Vavrus

Vice Provost and Dean, International Division