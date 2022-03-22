Honma brings experience in accounting and finance to UW

David Honma will join UW–Madison as the new assistant vice chancellor of business services and controller. Honma most recently worked as the senior director of finance and systems at the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS), a $7 billion entity.

“David brings an excellent blend of experience and a breadth of knowledge in both accounting and financial systems,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance David Murphy says. “He has earned rave reviews about his leadership style from those who have worked for him.”

Honma, a certified public accountant, has accounting and finance experience in several industries, including manufacturing, commercial real estate and entertainment. He began his career at Deloitte & Touche after graduating from the University of Southern California.

“I’m looking forward to joining the team at UW–Madison and bringing my accounting and finance experience to the world of higher education,” Honma says.

Honma will begin his role on April 7. He replaces Dan Langer, who retired in January.