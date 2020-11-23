Actually, don’t honk — it would be rude — but enjoy the UW–Madison IceCube Neutrino Observatory display at Madison’s Holiday Fantasy in Lights in Olin Park. IceCube, located at the South Pole, surveys a billion tons of Antarctic ice for signs of the ghostly subatomic particles known as neutrinos. At left in the display is a representation of a supermassive exploding star — a hypernova — one source of neutrinos in the universe. In the center, a depiction of the array of optical sensors buried deep beneath the South Pole that capture telltale flashes of blue light whenever a neutrino strikes an ice particle. IceCube is made up of over 5,000 light sensors strung on long cables. At right is an outline of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory.

Learn more about IceCube from UW–Madison News.

Video by Jeff Miller / University Communications