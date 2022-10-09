Ho-Chunk Nation flag to fly on campus this week

The Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly on the UW–Madison campus Oct. 10-17, in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day on October 10.

Wisconsin first observed Indigenous Peoples Day in 2019, when Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order designating the second Monday of each October to honor Indigenous peoples.

A brief program will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in front of Bascom Hall. It will include remarks by representatives from Wunk Sheek, UW–Madison’s indigenous student organization. The Mad Town Singers student drummers will provide a flag song.

The event is open to the public.

During the Fall 2022 semester, UW–Madison is flying the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for more than six weeks, including one week in September, a week in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day in October and the entirety of National Native American Heritage month in November.

The flying of the Ho-Chunk flag at the beginning of our academic year highlights our foundational relationship with the Ho-Chunk people. It is also a reminder of our ongoing commitment through the university’s Our Shared Future initiative to educate the campus community about Ho-Chunk culture, First Nations history, and to recognize the land as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk, who have stewarded this land since time immemorial.

Flag raisings are part of contemporary Ho-Chunk culture. Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation regularly host flag-raising ceremonies with local governments and educational institutions to share their culture, honor veterans, and to strengthen ties across communities. In November 2021, UW–Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for the first time.