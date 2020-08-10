Henry Mall COVID-19 testing site now open

The first campus COVID-19 testing site is now open. The site, located on Henry Mall between University Avenue and Linden Drive, is available for pedestrian testing and, as of August 11, also for drive-up testing.

Testing is available for all students and employees by appointment. However, priority is given to individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; anyone identified by contact tracers as a close contact of someone positive for COVID-19; people who are part of the campus volunteer surveillance program; and anyone in higher-risk roles on campus, including student teachers, campus childcare workers and social work interns.

For more information about how to make an appointment for a test, what to expect, handling test results and more, visit uhs.wisc.edu/medical/testing/

Additional testing locations will be available by fall. To see a map of available locations and more information about each, including testing hours, visit smartrestart.wisc.edu/testing-locations/