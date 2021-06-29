As campus looks to reunite this fall, epidemiologist and Professor of Population Health Sciences Ajay Sethi offers some peace of mind: “Six months of vaccination here in Wisconsin is why we are starting to feel things as more normal, and why campus can welcome us back,” he says. “For the community the vaccines are doing everything we hoped for and more. They are safe and help us keep the virus under control.” He also shares resources that will be offered to the campus community this summer to help ease transitions.