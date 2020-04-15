Get Social: Hey, look at this hat on my dog!
Social media has turned out to be an excellent way to blow off steam during a pandemic.
While confined to your home, you can share your thoughts, entertainments, triumphs and worries with all the other people confined to their homes. In this week’s Get Social, what are Badgers doing at home?
I'm tired of PJs. My quarantine fashion from now on will be "fancy dresses I never wear anymore" (bonus: no need to do hair and make-up). #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/0AggKbJQ6t
— Jo(sephine) Lukito (@JosephineLukito) April 8, 2020
BS @UWMadison, Dec 2013 -> PhD @CUBoulder, April 2020
I seem to have a habit of finishing degrees with a thumbs up in the snow. Successfully defended my PhD yesterday from behind an ikea desk made for small children! #PhDoneDidIt #PhDPandemic #VirtualDefense pic.twitter.com/CVP37XlNa7
— Brigitta Rongstad, PhD (@bgrongstad) April 3, 2020
Frequently singing this while helping my other half (also a Prof.) how to use online teaching tools & my toddler is loving it! I just got lucky to have been preparing for the launch of the 1st @UWMadison online degree in #personalfinance for the last 8 mo. https://t.co/U4pc6nz8E6
— Lydia Ashton (@lydia_ashton) March 31, 2020
It's National Crayon Day! Enjoy these artistic interpretations of our beloved mascot, the Gargoyle. pic.twitter.com/JIR14VXg8p
— University of Wisconsin Law School (@WisconsinLaw) March 31, 2020
#quarantineCovers lupa lyrics pic.twitter.com/NqSfxR32He
— Lisa Kamal (@AM1DALA) March 27, 2020
My sweet #Mom is as positive as ever, despite the #COVID19 situation. ❤️ Essential window side chats are keeping us connected. #NoVisitors ????#ProtectTheVulnerable #StayHome This represents the real meaning of #Screenshot! ???? Thank you Brookdale! pic.twitter.com/HAF44oDQEP
— Traci Snedden (@TraciSnedden) March 20, 2020
I've been washing my hands wrong my entire life
Until now:#COVID19 #COVIDー19 #GhenCoVy #GhenCovyChallenge #AcademicChatter #PhDChat #HandWashingDance pic.twitter.com/UkMxMFoA6w
— Edna Chiang (@EdnaChiang) March 15, 2020
My coworker has a small hat collection so it’s time for today’s quarantine hat of the day look: pic.twitter.com/Tm2QHsbNFx
— Steffi Diem (@SteffiDiem) March 26, 2020
I don’t know about you, but given the #anxiety while in #quarantine….I’m ditching #keto for a bit and enjoying every minute of putting on my COVID19 ???? #jimleheybread pic.twitter.com/76erXIUEuR
— Dr. Ahna Skop (@foodskop) March 25, 2020
So I would like to introduce you to Quarantina—Tina for short—my new little jade plant that I will love & tend to as part of my own wellness practices during 30 days of #SaferAtHome in WI. Isn’t she the sweetest little thing? #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/M3sjtsecdg
— Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) March 24, 2020
So my weird/wild but true statement for today: “During a global pandemic I delivered homemade masks to community members in the middle of an April snowstorm” Like what? Why WI? (note: it’s just been flurrying off & on all day for like 10 min at a time. It’s fine just annoying) pic.twitter.com/hdC0za5tai
— Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) April 14, 2020
Day 8: Age beats youth on penalties, 4-2. pic.twitter.com/bknMXKn42J
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) March 26, 2020
I like my new home work space, but one of my colleagues doesn’t respect any of my boundaries. pic.twitter.com/PruH6BFgnd
— ???? ???? ???? ℝ ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ℝ ???? (@lauraalbertphd) March 22, 2020
Who else is "business on top, pajama party everywhere else" this week? https://t.co/5MY7OueLQ2
— UW–Madison SJMC (@uw_sjmc) March 24, 2020
You know you’re stuck at home when you resort to old #HouseHunters episodes. Remember when there was a House #4? 😉 pic.twitter.com/g21sK5OMyx
— Brett Ranon Nachman (@bnachmanreports) March 22, 2020
Deep cut from my shoe/dress closet. NGL, picking a dress is now the most exciting part of my morning quaroutine. #QuarantineFashion #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/tmByEYhMGy
— Jo(sephine) Lukito (@JosephineLukito) April 10, 2020