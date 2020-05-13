Get Social: Commencement in your living room
This commencement wasn’t what we expected. But being Badgers, students made the best of it, celebrating in living rooms and front yards, and sharing their joy on social media with photos, videos and exclamations.
Enjoy!
I just wanna flex my bestie. graduated with distinction, top 5% of her class from UW–Madison graduation ???????? ???? #UWGrad SO PROUD OF U RINS pic.twitter.com/ri1VUArUaD
— padmé (@AM1DALA) May 9, 2020
V emotional graduation day ????????
Taijae’s UW Law School graduation wasn’t what we originally planned, but we made the best of it. Taijae was selected to be a class speaker by his law school classmates. ❤️ If anyone is interested, it will be included in the law school hooding ceremony/graduation celebration this coming Friday, May 15th, at 3:00pm CST. I will post the link closer to the ceremony for those who would like to watch. ????????????⚖️ @snapshot_of_mylife #UWgrad #BadgerAtHome #LawSchool #LawSchoolGrad #MyDaddyIsALawyer #CaseClosed #OnWisconsin #UWMadison
On the Memorial Union Terrace pitchers it says, “You can’t Terrace anywhere else since sailboats won’t fit in your…
Posted by Lauren Lewandowski on Saturday, May 9, 2020
We’re wearing our badger sweatshirts???? and jumping around???????? for our momma today!❤️ @uwmadison • • • • • • #bulldog #bulldoglife #dogsofinstagram #oldeenglishbulldogge #bulldogsofig #bulldogoftheday #campusdog #dogsiblings #uwmadison #UWGrad
Congratulations to my Mama for getting her degree today! Her future students are so lucky to have her ❤️❤️???? • • • #uwgrad #prouddoggo #dogsofinstagram #puppylove #rescuedog #aussiepom #futureteacher #congratulations
Proud to be a #UWGrad!! #JumpAround #CampRandall pic.twitter.com/0MNZq4Ckfo
— Emilie Burditt (@emilie_burditt) May 9, 2020
#UWGrad #bestneighborsever. #socialdistancesurprise
Today was going to be my hooding ceremony for my PhD. Since that’s not happening, I got a lot of help from some…
Posted by Bridget Garnier on Friday, May 8, 2020
It’s tough not sitting in Camp Randall for commencement but this model of the stadium ca. 1980 is the next best thing! #UWGrad #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ccmk7Og1yS
— Katie Bina (@Blonde_Avenger) May 9, 2020
I, a first-generation, child of Venezuelan immigrants ????????, graduated from @UWMadison with a Bachelor's of Arts in Journalism (Reporting Track) & a minor in European Studies! ????
Thank for everyone who made this possible! ???? #UWGrad pic.twitter.com/X2EyINTwfh
— Ana Demendoza (@AnaDemendoza_) May 9, 2020