Get Social: Commencement in your living room

May 13, 2020

This commencement wasn’t what we expected. But being Badgers, students made the best of it, celebrating in living rooms and front yards, and sharing their joy on social media with photos, videos and exclamations.

Enjoy!

View this post on Instagram

V emotional graduation day ????????

A post shared by College Weekly (@collegeweekly) on

On the Memorial Union Terrace pitchers it says, “You can’t Terrace anywhere else since sailboats won’t fit in your…

Posted by Lauren Lewandowski on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Today was going to be my hooding ceremony for my PhD. Since that’s not happening, I got a lot of help from some…

Posted by Bridget Garnier on Friday, May 8, 2020

 

