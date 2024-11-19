Fun, healthy and free! Don’t overlook Rec Well programs and services  

While being a college student can often feel challenging, there are perks to campus life.

Prime examples are the many free offerings from Recreation and Wellbeing (Rec Well), on topics ranging from cooking to self-defense.

Sophomore Katherine Wahr had a fun, active experience with the climbing wall and yoga classes, which she said are “accessible for people of all levels.”

With three indoor facilities and two outdoor recreation spaces, Rec Well’s free options are perfect for college students looking to support their wellbeing and create meaningful connections on campus.

Understanding what is available is the first step in students’ wellness journey.

You can find the hours for all Rec Well facilities here.

Wolf Teaching Kitchen

Learning how to make food for yourself on a budget is something many college students may struggle with. Students can gain valuable experience and knowledge by participating in a variety of classes in the Wolf Teaching Kitchen at the Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center. Plus, everything made during the class is yours to eat!

“As someone who likes to bake, the teaching kitchen was very organized and well instructed,” Wahr said.

Badger Bites, Meal Masters, and cooking classes are all available to students at an additional cost. They range from making your favorite dips to perfecting pasta sauces to festive holiday snacks.

Climbing and Bouldering Wall

Climbers and non-climbers alike can enjoy the incredible view of the lake from Bakke’s Mt. Mendota Climbing and Bouldering Wall. Spanning eight lanes of climbing service, the wall offers both bouldering and climbing options. All student memberships include access to necessary climbing gear and staff support at the Climbing Wall.

New climbers’ nights allow students to learn the basics of climbing and bouldering. Climbing instructors are available to encourage and teach new climbers, which makes the environment feel incredibly welcoming!

Trained staff members are always at the wall when it is open, so beginners have help with climbing, bouldering, and belaying. An auto-belay system is used on half of the climbing spaces, which frees up staff to coach climbers and helps ease nerves of new climbers.

The climbing wall is open Monday-Thursday, Noon-10pm, and Friday-Sunday, Noon-8pm.

Self-Defense

Self-defense classes are a great option for students looking to develop personal protection skills. Rec Well’s six-week program ensures that students see progress in physical technique and confidence.

“For me, Rec Well’s self-defense class has improved my self-confidence and has made me feel safer,” Freshman Romy Khoury said. “I highly recommend it to everyone.”

Group Fitness

Rec Well has many other free programs related to your wellbeing. It offers free, 60-minute introductory group fitness courses where you will learn techniques and be able to ask any questions. Introduction to group strength, group cycling, and yoga are also available. While group fitness classes are regularly offered at a discounted rate for students, free classes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis during the first week of the semester and finals week. Participate in one of the four areas of courses—cardio, high intensity intervals, strength, and mind-body—for free!

Check out the group fitness page for more information and class updates.

Well-being Programs

Well-being workshops — led by trained students — share information, resources, and strategies to improve your wellbeing. In addition, Rec Well’s wellness coaching provides a supportive environment to reflect on your personal wellbeing and create new goals.