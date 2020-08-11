From classes to cleaning, campus leaders discuss fall plans in web forum

Planning for fall

Chancellor Rebecca Blank gives an overview of UW–Madison’s Smart Restart initiative and what is being done to plan for a safe re-opening of campus in a time of great uncertainty and constant change.

Academics and instruction in a pandemic

Provost Karl Scholz discusses fall enrollment, numbers of classes being offered remotely, and resources/support in place for instructors.

Campus COVID-19 testing

Professor Emeritus Norman Drinkwater explains how testing will work on campus, how off-campus students will be monitored, how COVID tests will be administered, and more.

Public health protocols

University Health Services Executive Director Jake Baggott explains protocols for quarantine/isolation, contact tracing, and how instructors will be notified that a student has tested positive.

What we will expect from students, and what we hope to offer them

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor discusses the Badger Pledge, how students will be encouraged to comply with public health rules, and how rules violations will be addressed. VC Reesor also talks about how the campus plans to give students opportunities for engagement.

Our process for cleaning and ventilating buildings, options for transportation/parking, procuring PPE, flexibilities for employees

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller and leaders from Facilities Planning and Management and the Office of Human Resources address how buildings will be cleaned and ventilated, how transportation/busses/parking permits will work, and how employment issues related to COVID will be handled.