 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

From classes to cleaning, campus leaders discuss fall plans in web forum

August 11, 2020

Chancellor Blank and her leadership team held a wide-ranging discussion about campus plans for the academic year and the Smart Restart initiative during a Friday meeting with deans, directors, department chairs, center directors and other leaders. “There’s been an extraordinary amount of creativity and resilience across campus,” Blank said.

Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email