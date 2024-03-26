Free tickets to WNIT basketball game offered to employees

This message is being translated. Check back for updates.

In partnership with UW Athletics, UW–Madison continues to express its appreciation for the contributions of faculty, academic and university staff members, and postdocs.

Faculty, academic and university staff members, and postdocs have the opportunity to receive two complimentary tickets to the 2024 WNIT Super 16 round game being hosted at the Kohl Center. The Badger women’s basketball team will host Illinois State at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

You also have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets. Additional tickets are $7 per ticket. Tickets are available first come, first serve until the supply is exhausted.

Please visit: go.wisc.edu/24wnituwcampusoffer, to order complimentary tickets as well as purchase additional tickets.

Tickets will be delivered via mobile ticket delivery at the time of ordering and cannot be mailed or picked up.

The deadline to order tickets is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, or when the limited supply is exhausted. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

For carry-in policies visit: http://www.UWBadgers.com/FanPolicies.