Free tickets to campus arts events for faculty and staff

In partnership with UW Arts on Campus, UW–Madison would like to express its appreciation for the contributions of faculty, academic and university staff members. Faculty, academic and university staff members have the opportunity to receive two complimentary tickets (total per person) redeemable for the following events:

Peter Dominguez & Mark Urness – Faculty/Guest Artist Series (Mead Witter School of Music)

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 7:30 PM

Peter & the Starcatcher (University Theatre)

December 1 – 4, 2022

Wingra Wind Quintet – Faculty Ensemble Series (Mead Witter School of Music)

Thursday, December 8, 2022 7:30 PM

To request your complimentary codes, visit go.wisc.edu/FreeArtsTickets and complete the form. From there, keep an eye on your wisc.edu email for your one-time use codes. Codes are available first come, first serve until the limited supply is exhausted.

Note that codes must be exchanged for tickets ahead of time – they cannot be redeemed at the door of an event.

Questions about this giveaway? Contact the Division of the Arts at info@arts.wisc.edu.