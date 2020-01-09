Former top facilities official returning to UW in interim role

Alan Fish, former associate vice chancellor for facilities planning and management at UW–Madison, is returning to campus to serve in his previous position on an interim basis.

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Laurent Heller announced that Fish will assume the interim role Monday, Jan. 13. Fish will succeed David Darling, who recently accepted a position as associate vice president for facilities planning and management at the University of Texas at Austin.

Fish served as UW–Madison’s associate vice chancellor for facilities planning and management from 2002 to 2011. During his tenure, he was a highly effective manager and oversaw development of capital projects valued at $2.5 billion.

He left UW–Madison to become vice president for real estate and facilities at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He served in that position until 2015.

“Alan’s vast experience in facilities planning and management and his deep knowledge of UW–Madison and the state of Wisconsin will serve FP&M and the campus well during this period of transition,” Heller said.

Heller also announced that he soon will move forward with a search for a permanent associate vice chancellor.

The associate vice chancellor for facilities planning and management oversees a wide array of UW–Madison’s facilities management activities, including campus master planning, capital budgeting, facilities project design and construction, environmental health and safety, transportation services and space management.