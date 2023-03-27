For media: Wisconsin Supreme Court election experts from UW–Madison

Experts from UW–Madison are available to discuss the upcoming Wisconsin State Supreme Court election on April 4. The election is widely considered one of the most consequential State Supreme Court elections in decades.

Barry Burden: Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center, is available for interviews about Wisconsin State Supreme Court race. Burden can discuss the campaigns, polling and why the race matters to Wisconsin’s political future.

Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu

Howard Schweber: A constitutional law expert, Schweber is an associate professor of political science and legal studies. He can discuss judicial elections, judicial politics and offer legal and political analyses of court decisions.

Contact: schweber@polisci.wisc.edu

Robert Yablon, associate professor of law and Faculty Co-Director of the State Democracy Research Initiative. Yablon can discuss the election in general, political and election law and federal and state constitutional law.

Contact: robert.yablon@wisc.edu

